Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.200-$18.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Chemed also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.20-18.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE stock traded up $13.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $470.81. The stock had a trading volume of 143,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.98. Chemed has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chemed will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.