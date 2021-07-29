Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of CHMI opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $159.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 74.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.