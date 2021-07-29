China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CNBI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. China BCT Pharmacy Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About China BCT Pharmacy Group

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Retail Pharmacy, and Manufacturing Pharmacy. The Pharmaceutical Distribution segment purchases pharmaceutical products from suppliers and distributes them to hospitals, retail drug stores, other pharmaceutical wholesalers, clinics, medical centers, and individuals.

