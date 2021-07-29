China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

China BCT Pharmacy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CNBI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. China BCT Pharmacy Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
About China BCT Pharmacy Group
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for China BCT Pharmacy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BCT Pharmacy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.