China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAOVY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68. China Overseas Land & Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.7604 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

