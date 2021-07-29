Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $11.63. Chindata Group shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 3,397 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

