Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $11.63. Chindata Group shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 3,397 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chindata Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
