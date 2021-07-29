Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

CB stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.02. 1,988,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

