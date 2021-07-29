Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.
CB stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.02. 1,988,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.
In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
