Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.02. 1,988,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,272. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Get Chubb alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.