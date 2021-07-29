CIBC Analysts Give Winpak (TSE:WPK) a C$40.47 Price Target

CIBC set a C$40.47 price target on Winpak (TSE:WPK) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPK. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Winpak from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Winpak in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Winpak alerts:

TSE:WPK opened at C$40.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.90. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$37.29 and a 52-week high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$299.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winpak will post 1.722125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.