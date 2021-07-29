Cigna (CI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $4.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $227.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.81.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

