Cigna (CI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.96 per share for the quarter.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $227.25 on Thursday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.81.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

