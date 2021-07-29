Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $19,710,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $98.47 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

