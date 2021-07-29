Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $255,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.98.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $174.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.24. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

