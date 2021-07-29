Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 27.0% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 24.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 65.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 68.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,490,000 after purchasing an additional 62,339 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total transaction of $1,625,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,668 shares of company stock worth $49,803,703 in the last ninety days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

STMP stock opened at $325.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.89.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.