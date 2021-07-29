Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,557 Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Appian by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APPN opened at $119.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.88. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. Appian’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

