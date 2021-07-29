Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

HELE opened at $223.90 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

