Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Down 5.4%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $109.56 and last traded at $110.54. 1,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 101,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cimpress by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cimpress by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 4,859.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.