Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.06.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,413,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after buying an additional 379,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after buying an additional 326,565 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,439,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
