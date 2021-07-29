Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.06.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,413,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after buying an additional 379,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after buying an additional 326,565 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,439,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.