Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.12% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 669.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 101,606 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $1,356,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NJUL opened at $46.53 on Thursday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.