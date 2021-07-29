Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 46.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 887.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $123,138.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RM opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. The company has a market cap of $542.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. Analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.