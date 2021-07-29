Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,449,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,869,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSUS opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $61.66.

