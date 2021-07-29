Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,294,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forestar Group by 1,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 271,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,870,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forestar Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 51,659 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FOR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.01. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

