Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 18,499 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 131.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,533 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The First Bancshares worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBMS opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $794.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

