Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 118,666 Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCAC. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,761,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,448,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,689,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GCAC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

