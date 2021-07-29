Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYU. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $89.98 and a 52-week high of $109.49.

