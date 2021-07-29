Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.12% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $1,356,000.

NJUL opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

