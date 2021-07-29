Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Citi Trends worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $111.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.17. The firm has a market cap of $740.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

