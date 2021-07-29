Citigroup Begins Coverage on AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVPT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvePoint has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

