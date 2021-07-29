Citigroup Begins Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get ironSource alerts:

Shares of IS opened at $8.46 on Monday. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.