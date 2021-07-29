Citigroup Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.84 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.81.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $99.23.
In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
