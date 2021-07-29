Citigroup Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.84 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.