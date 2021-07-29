Citigroup Inc. Has $34,000 Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 568,457 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 643,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 72,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 124,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $661.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

