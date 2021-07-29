Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XERS stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XERS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.