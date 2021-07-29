Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,845 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSRR. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $379.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 29.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

