Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,468 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the first quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the first quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 81.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

MCBC stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $284.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 35.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

