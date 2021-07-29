Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,988 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 9,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

