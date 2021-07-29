Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,809,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSE BIT opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

