Citigroup Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $86.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of PNR opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $72.93.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 2.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 541,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $297,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 44.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Pentair by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

