Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

In other Clarivate news, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,670,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Roedel purchased 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

