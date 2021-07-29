CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 5.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.25.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

