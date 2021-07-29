Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clear Secure has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.83.

Shares of YOU opened at $45.27 on Monday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

