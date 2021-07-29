Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.83.

YOU opened at $45.27 on Monday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

