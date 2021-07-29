Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.26. 3,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 678,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

