Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Down 88.9% in July

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLQ. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $170,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. 76,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,194. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.1341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

