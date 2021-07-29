CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.57

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 66330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CLP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

