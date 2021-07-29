CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLT) Shares Up 0.5%

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.13. 5,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 31,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

About CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLT)

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

