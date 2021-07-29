CMC Markets’ (CMCX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CMCX traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 450.50 ($5.89). 216,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,229. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,414 ($18.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 465.58.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

