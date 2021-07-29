CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) vs. ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Head to Head Survey

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CNB Financial pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares CNB Financial and ConnectOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 21.12% 14.92% 1.12% ConnectOne Bancorp 30.79% 11.54% 1.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CNB Financial and ConnectOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25

ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.88, indicating a potential downside of 6.24%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and ConnectOne Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.03 $32.74 million $2.60 9.02 ConnectOne Bancorp $322.60 million 3.27 $71.29 million $2.13 12.46

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConnectOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CNB Financial has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats CNB Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 10, 2021, the company operated a private banking division; one loan production office; one drive-up office; and 44 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts. It also provides consumer and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; other personal purpose loans; and commercial construction and real estate loans. In addition, the company offers insurance, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of nine banking offices in Bergen County, five banking offices in Union County, two banking offices in Morris County, one office Essex County, one office in Hudson County, one office in Mercer County, one office in Monmouth County, one office in the borough of Manhattan, one office in Nassau County, and one office in Astoria, as well as six branches in the Hudson Valley. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

