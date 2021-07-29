CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 7,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,177,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

CNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

