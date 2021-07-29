Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $820,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $1,557,000.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
