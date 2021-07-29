Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $820,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $1,557,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

