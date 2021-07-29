Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.04 Million

Brokerages predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post sales of $18.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Codexis posted sales of $14.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $88.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $91.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $108.89 million, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $129.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Codexis stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Codexis has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.