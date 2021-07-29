Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

CDXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CDXS stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08. Codexis has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

